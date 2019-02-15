More on WABCO Holdings' Q4 mixed results

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 1.4% in local currencies in Q4.

Adjusted gross margin rate +10 bps to 30.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 160 bps to 13.8%.

During the quarter, company repurchased 808,964 shares for $90M.

“In Q4 2018, WABCO faced a slowdown in key global markets, notably in Europe as well as China and India, which was partially offset by growth in the Americas, Japan and Thailand,” said Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $3.8B to $4B (+1.5% to +6.5% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 13.4% to 13.8%; GAAP operating margin rate: 12.4% to 12.8%; Adjusted net income: 377.7M to $402.6M; GAAP net income: $341.7M to $366.6M; Adjusted EPS: $7.60 to $8.10; Diluted EPS: $6.88 to $7.38; Diluted shares outstanding: ~49.7M.

WBC +0.25% premarket.

