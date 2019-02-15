Industrial Logistics on a $906.3M acquisition spree

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) agrees to buy two portfolios of industrial properties for a total purchase price of $905.3M, excluding acquisition-related costs.

In one deal, ILPT will acquire from an unrelated third party an eight-property portfolio located in Indianapolis and Cincinnati market areas for $280.0M, representing a GAAP capitalization rate of 6.0%. ILPT closed on seven of the eight properties and expects to close on the remaining property within 60 days.

In the other deal, ILPT agreed to acquire from affiliates of Cole Office & Industrial REIT, a portfolio of 18 properties in 12 states with an aggregate of about 8.7M square feet for $625.3M; represents a GAAP capt rate of 6.4%.

"When both of the transactions announced today are closed, Amazon and FedEx will be our two largest tenants accounting for 13.8% and 3.6%, respectively, of annualized rental revenue,” says ILPT President and CEO John Murray.

