Innovative Industrial's OP $125M notes offering prices

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) gains 4.5% in premarket trading after its operating partnership prices a private offering of $125M of 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2024.

The partnership grants initial purchasers 30-day option to buy additional $18.75M of notes to cover overallotments, if any.

Initial exchange price will be about $69.575 per share.

Plans to use proceeds to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry as consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes.

