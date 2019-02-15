American Axle & Manufacturing +4% on earnings beat

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) reports Driveline sales fell 1.6% to $996M in Q4.
Metal Forming sales decreased 4.5% to $339.1M.
Powertrain sales declined 3.3% to $262.9M.
Casting sales sales -2.5% to $218.5M.
Gross margin rate squeezed 370 bps to 13.3%.
SG&A expense rate down 10 bps to 5.7%.
Adjusted EBITDA dropped 17.5% to $244M (margin -270 bps to 14.4%).
FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $7.3B to $7.4B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.20B to $1.25B; Free cash flow: $350M to $400M.
AXL +4.08% premarket.
Previously: American Axle & Manufacturing beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 15)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox