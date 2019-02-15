American Axle & Manufacturing +4% on earnings beat

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) reports Driveline sales fell 1.6% to $996M in Q4.

Metal Forming sales decreased 4.5% to $339.1M.

Powertrain sales declined 3.3% to $262.9M.

Casting sales sales -2.5% to $218.5M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 370 bps to 13.3%.

SG&A expense rate down 10 bps to 5.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 17.5% to $244M (margin -270 bps to 14.4%).

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $7.3B to $7.4B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.20B to $1.25B; Free cash flow: $350M to $400M.

AXL +4.08% premarket.

