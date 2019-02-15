Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola

Citi downgrades Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to a Neutral rating from Buy. The firm drops its price target to $50.

Wells Fargo also has a price target of $50 on Coca-Cola, although the firm's rating is set at Outperform.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog says Coca-Cola's solid organic sales growth profile is still an outlier in a growth strapped Staples sector. Wells is confident that KO can grow EPS in 2020 absent significant FX-headwinds.

Bernstein (Outperform rating, $50 PT): "Given the violent stock movement, a degree of what we think is sandbagging, and the operational performance still being among the strongest in consumer staples, we think this is a buying opportunity."

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 0.42% in premarket trading to $45.77 after a 8.44% drop yesterday.

Jefferies (Hold, $46 PT): "Increasingly viewed as a ‘safe haven’ of late in a volatile market, investors had welcomed KO’s increasingly ‘cleaner’ reporting and solid EPS delivery in recent quarters; however, ill-flagged operating margin weakness (partially structural) in 4Q and dire FX/non-operating headwinds in ’19 introduce a level of unwelcome near-term uncertainty."