Syngenta reports FY18 results

Syngenta (OTC:SYENF): FY18 Net income of $1.4B.

Revenue of $13.52B (+7.0% Y/Y).

EBITDA margin was at 19.3% vs. 20.6% year ago.

Free cash flow before acquisitions, ChemChina transaction outflows and US litigation settlement was a record $1.76B.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO, said: "The company delivered solid underlying sales growth of 9 percent compared to 2017, in a tough year where difficult weather conditions, currency and supply chain headwinds presented substantial operational challenges. It is a pleasing result maintaining profitability and record free cash flow of $1.76B".

