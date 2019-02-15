Enbridge tops Q4 earnings estimates as pipelines keep busy

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +0.6% pre-market after Q4 earnings exceed expectations, as it moved more crude oil and refined products along its pipelines.

ENB says it transported 2.7M bbl/day of crude oil on its Mainline system across Canada and the U.S. during Q4, up from 2.6M bbl/day in the year-ago quarter.

ENB says distributable cash flow was $1.86B for Q4 and $7.62B for the year ended 2018, respective Y/Y increases of $122M and $2B.

The company says it continues to expect an in-service date for the Line 3 replacement project before the end of the year, assuming timely approvals from regulators.

ENB re-iterates guidance for the mid-point of the projected range of 2019 and 2020 DCF/share of $4.45 and $5.00, respectively, enabling a 10% dividend increase for 2019 and likely another 10% increase for 2020.

Beyond 2020, ENB says it is targeting to achieve annual DCF/share growth of 5%-7%.