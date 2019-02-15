Arbor Realty Q4 adjusted FFO includes loss reserve

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 29 cents, or 39 cents when excluding a $10M non-cash loss reserve on a legacy asset.

Consensus estimate is 32 cents.

Board declares a special dividend of 15 cents per common share.

Arbor Realty rises 1.2% in premarket trading.

Q4 net interest income of $43.0M vs. $19.7M a year ago.

Q4 agency business revenue of $84.4M rose from $58.8M in Q3; gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $18.7M reflecting a margin of 1.13% on loan sales vs. $17.5M and 1.47% in Q3.

During the quarter, structured business had 21 new loan originations totaling $447.5M, of which 18 were bridge loans for $404.9M; payoffs and paydons on 23 loans totaled $271.4M.

Recorded $10.1M in loan loss reserves related to a loan with a carrying value of about $121.4M, before loan loss reserves.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Arbor Realty Trust misses by $0.03 (Feb. 15)