Barrick Gold gets two downgrades; investors should wait for long-term strategy

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at both TD Securities and Deutsche Bank, citing a lack of near-term catalysts.

Both firms think investors should wait for the company to reveal its longer-term strategy before seeing momentum on the stock.

TD analyst Greg Barnes believes a five-year plan likely will be released later this year by the company, and he thinks investors will need some patience this year while management sorts out its plans.

Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry says Barrick's Q4 results and 2019 guidance were broadly disappointing but he still likes the longer-term business direction of the company.