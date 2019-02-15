Oppenheimer stays positive on Weight Watchers

Oppenheimer sticks with an Outperform rating on Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) and adjusts its price target to $40.

The firm notes sentiment on WTW has deteriorated significantly as investors have "increasingly fretted" over the potential for waning subscriber growth at the company.

"We have studied a myriad of data. While we cannot rule out a seemingly transitory moderation in subscriber growth at WTW lately, we are hard-pressed to envision the company’s increasingly solid and digitally driven business model deteriorating completely," writes Brian Nagel.

Weight Watchers is due to report earnings on February 26.

Shares of Weight Watchers are down 22% YTD.