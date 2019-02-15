Funko acquires Forrest-Pruzan Creative

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) announces it has acquired board game development studio Forrest-Pruzan Creative.

Forrest-Pruzan Creative specializes in game invention, game design and playtesting. The company has created board games incorporating top-tier licenses like Disney Villainous, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle, Bob Ross – Art of Chill and Choose Your Own Adventure – House of Danger.

The deal isn't expected to have a material impact on Funko's financial performance this year.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

FNKO +4.35% premarket to $19.45.

Source: Press Release