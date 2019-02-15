HomeStreet Bank seeks to pare mortgage business

HomeStreet Bank (NASDAQ:HMST) gains 1.9% after announcing plans to find buyers for its home loan center-based mortgage origination business and servicing rights.

"Assuming the sale of our mortgage banking business, we will continue to offer mortgages, but the scale of this business line will be substantially smaller, focused on our retail deposit network and regional markets, and positioned for ongoing profitability," says Chairman, President, and CEO Mark K. Mason.

The bank cites downward pressure on mortgage origination volumes as higher interest rates reduce demand for mortgage refinancing and higher home prices decrease the affordability of home purchases.

Hires KBW to seek buyers for its stand-along home loan centers and related mortgage origination personnel.

Hires MountainView Transaction Advisory to seek buyers for the majority of its single-family mortgage servicing rights, principally related to loans originated by the home loan centers and personnel.

Previously: HomeStreet EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 22)