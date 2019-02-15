TriNet Group +20% post earnings beat; Stock repurchase program increased

TriNet Group (TNET +19.6% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 8% Y/Y to $917M.

Net Service Revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $225M.

Total WSEs at Dec. 31, 2018 remained flat compared to the same period last year, at ~326,000.

Adjusted EBITDA was $70M (+2% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $228M.

Stock repurchase program was increased by $300M.

Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on effectively scaling our operations through automation and improved processes, as we further enhance the client experience, deliver profitable growth, and create value for our shareholders."

