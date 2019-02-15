Stocks start higher in broad-based advance

Stocks rise at the open, as the U.S. and China reportedly work toward a memorandum of understanding on trade issues that could become the foundation for an eventual agreement signed by Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi; Dow +1.1% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

European bourses also are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.8% , France's CAC +1.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% ; Asian markets are lower, however, with Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4% .

In U.S. earnings news, PepsiCo +2.4% despite missing earnings estimates and guiding fiscal 2019 earnings below consensus, and NVIDIA +2.2% after beating earnings estimates and providing investors with better guidance than feared.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher in the early going, led by financials ( +1.5% ), materials ( +1.2% ) and energy ( +1.2% ).

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes by a basis point to 2.51% and 2.67%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% at 97.08.