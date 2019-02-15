Stocks start higher in broad-based advance

Stocks rise at the open, as the U.S. and China reportedly work toward a memorandum of understanding on trade issues that could become the foundation for an eventual agreement signed by Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi; Dow +1.1%, S&P +0.8%, Nasdaq +0.3%.
European bourses also are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +1.8%, France's CAC +1.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7%; Asian markets are lower, however, with Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4%.
In U.S. earnings news, PepsiCo +2.4% despite missing earnings estimates and guiding fiscal 2019 earnings below consensus, and NVIDIA +2.2% after beating earnings estimates and providing investors with better guidance than feared.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher in the early going, led by financials (+1.5%), materials (+1.2%) and energy (+1.2%).
U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting yields on both the two-year and 10-year notes by a basis point to 2.51% and 2.67%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% at 97.08.
WTI crude +2% to $55.53/bbl, continuing to rise following this week's bigger than expected production cut by Saudi Arabia.
