More on Pretium Resources Q4 results

Pretium Resources (PVG -8.3% ) Q4 gold production increased 37% Y/Y to 96,342 ounces at a mill feed grade of 11.5 grams per ton.Gold sales volume increases marginally by 3% to 89,011 ounce generating revenue of $107.2M at an average realized price of $1,204/ounce.

Total cost of sales of $814 and AISC of $784 per ounce of gold sold; Achieved average realized cash margin of $594 per ounce of gold sold.

Silver production increased 19% to 113,886 ounces however sales volume declined 24% to 82,380 ounces.

Generated $42.9M cash from operating activities.

Completed $480M senior secured loan facility with financial institutions to refinance the existing construction credit facility; reduced total debt by ~$180M; during 2019, targets ~$140M of debt reduction.

For 2019, gold production at Brucejack is expected to be ~390,000-420,000 ounces including planned production ramp-up from 2,700 tons per day to 3,800 tons per day.

AISC for the 2019 fiscal year is expected to be ~$775 per ounce gold sold to $875 per ounce gold sold.

