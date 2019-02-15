Xinyuan sees 2019 contract sales rising 10%

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN +1.6% ) sees 2019 total contract sales increasing about 10% and consolidated net income growth of 15%-20% from 2018.

Q4 total revenue of $1.08B, up 82% from $595.5M in Q3 and up 49% from $725.7M in Q4 2017.

Q4 contract sales of $724.0M rose 27% Q/Q and fell 12% Y/Y.

Q4 net income of $104.2M, or $1.15 per ADS, jumped from $20.1M, or 31 cents, in Q3 and $33.0M, or 50 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

