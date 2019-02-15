General Mills to close yogurt facility in California

General Mills (GIS +1% ) says it approved certain restructuring actions to drive efficiencies in targeted areas of its global supply chain by consolidating production and optimizing labor, logistics and manufacturing platforms.

The company's actions include the closure of a yogurt manufacturing facility in Carson, California.

General Mills: "We expect to incur approximately $130 million of net expenses related to these actions, including approximately $25 million of severance and approximately $105 million of other exit costs and project-related costs, primarily asset write-offs. We expect to pay approximately $30 million of net cash related to these actions. We expect these actions to be completed by the end of fiscal 2021."

