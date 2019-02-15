OnDeck adds risk, marketing and partnership execs

OnDeck (ONDK +2.3% ) hires three senior financial services executives to add to its risk, partnerships, and marketing teams.

Chris McCall, formerly with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, joins OnDeck as head of acquisition risk management.

Gregory Johnson joins as senior vice president of business development and partnerships. Most recently, he was senior vice president of business growth for the Americas at Xero, a software accounting company.

Matt Cluney becomes vice president of brand and product marketing. He joins from Citi, where he was senior vice president and head of customer engagement.

