Disney sets Oct. 4 consumer-product focus for 'Frozen,' 'Star Wars'

Walt Disney (DIS +1.2% ) has set Oct. 4 for a major consumer-products rollout, for the first time covering two top franchises at once and their tentpole releases: Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX.

The company's "Triple Force Friday" will celebrate not only the final installment in the Star Wars Skywalker saga, but also live-action series The Mandalorian (an exclusive, set for streaming service Disney Plus) and videogame Jedi: Fallen Order, coming from Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

As with previous events, it will feature midnight store openings and events around the world.

Meanwhile, the Frozen Fan Fest kicks off that day anticipating the release of Frozen 2 on Nov. 22. The first Frozen film delivered more than $1.25B in global box office.