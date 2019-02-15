Trex down 5% post Q4 results

Trex Company (TREX -5% ) reported Q4 net sales increase of 14.5% Y/Y to $139.97M, with Residential Products net sales of $122M (+11% Y/Y) and Commercial Products net sales of $18M (+43% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 111 bps to 42.8%; and operating margin improved by 231 bps to 23%.

Residential Products gross margin expanded 50 bps to 46.4% and Commercial Products gross margin was 18.4%.

SG&A expenses were $27.62M and margin was at 19.7% down by 120 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities at year end was $138.12M, compared to $101.86M a year ago.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $105.69M, as of December 31, 2018.

Trex repurchased 209k shares for $12M as part of the share buyback program during the quarter.

1Q19 Guidance: Net sales of $176M or growth of 3% Y/Y.

Company also mentioned that, positive year-over-year gross margin comparisons are expected to begin the second half of 2019, following the wind-down in start-up costs related to Enhance product manufacturing.

