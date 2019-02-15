Anadarko signs Mozambique LNG sale accord with India's Bharat Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +2.1%) says it signed an agreement to sell 1M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its proposed Mozambique terminal to India's Bharat Petroleum for 15 years.
The deal gives APC more than 8.5M metric tons/year in offtake commitments from the project, a level it previously said would allow it to take a final investment decision; the initial capacity of the two-train terminal is 12.88M metric tons/year.
Indian state energy firms Bharat, ONGC and Oil India hold a 30% equity stake in the Mozambique project either directly or through subsidiary joint ventures, but this is the first offtake agreement with an Indian buyer.
