Choice Hotels reports largest U.S. pipeline in history

Choice Hotels (CHH -0.2% ) edges slightly lower after topping profit estimates with its Q4 report, but setting full-year profit guidance below expectations.

Domestic royalty fees were up 10% to $80M and the effective domestic royalty rate was up 14 bps.

Net income rose 34% Y/Y to $222M during the quarter.

The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development surpassed 1K hotels at the end of the quarter to mark the largest domestic pipeline in its history.

Looking ahead, Choice Hotels expects FY19 EBITDA of $354M to $363M and EPS of $4.00 to $4.13 vs. $4.31 consensus.