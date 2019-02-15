FDA creates new accelerated review pathway for generic drug applications

In a statement, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. announces a new pathway for accelerated view of marketing applications from generic drugmakers for off-patent branded medicines facing no generic competition, a situation characterizing "hundreds" of such drugs that serve small patient populations and/or are difficult to copy due to their complexity.

The designation, called Competitive Generic Therapies (CGT), provides for more intensive FDA guidance on development as well as a shorter review clock. An approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a CGT-tagged generic medicine will also enjoy a 180-day period of market exclusivity (no real change here since this is the same exclusivity period for an approved "first-to-file" application).

Dr. Gottlieb says the agency has signed off on 100 CGT requests to date with five ANDAs approved in 2018 (August - December).

