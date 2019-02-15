Toro Company to Acquire The Charles Machine Works

The Toro Company (TTC +1.6% ) agrees to acquire privately-held Charles Machine Works for $700M.

Charles Machine Works provides range of products to cover the full life-cycle of underground pipe and cable, generated ~$725M of sales in 2018.

Deal value represents a multiple of ~8x Charles Machine Works’ 2018 EBITDA, including $30M of anticipated annual run-rate cost synergies phased in over three years, that Toro intends to achieve

The deal is anticipated to be immediately accretive to EPS and close by Q3 2019.