Toro Company to Acquire The Charles Machine Works

The Toro Company (TTC +1.6%) agrees to acquire privately-held Charles Machine Works for $700M.
Charles Machine Works provides range of products to cover the full life-cycle of underground pipe and cable, generated ~$725M of sales in 2018.
Deal value represents a multiple of ~8x Charles Machine Works’ 2018 EBITDA, including $30M of anticipated annual run-rate cost synergies phased in over three years, that Toro intends to achieve
The deal is anticipated to be immediately accretive to EPS and close by Q3 2019.
