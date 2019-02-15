Equinor, three JVs bid to supply New York with offshore wind power

The New York state government said yesterday it had received proposals from Equinor (EQNR +1.9% ) and three joint ventures to build the state's first offshore wind power park of at least 800 MW capacity.

The three JVs are Bay State Wind, consisting of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Orsted; Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, between Electricite de France and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B); and Vineyard Wind, which includes Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR).

EQNR, which won a U.S. federal auction in 2016 to lease 80K acres off Long Island, says the area potentially could allow it to build an offshore wind park of as much as 2K MW.

New York yesterday closed bidding on the wind power park, which is part of its push to increase renewable energy production, and will choose a supplier in the spring.