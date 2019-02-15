Arista jumps amid incoming praise for Q4 beat, guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 8% after its Q4 beat featuring guidance to the high side for Q1 revenues.

Analysts were pleased with the guidance as well as enterprise momentum and solid performance in the face of worries about a data-center slowdown.

FBN has raised its price target to $320, implying 23% upside from today's higher price. Cowen has its price target at $300, Nomura Instinet raised its target to $275, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $265.

"Of course they wouldn't disappoint on Valentine's Day," says Jefferies' George Notter, who noted the quarter and guidance were impressive in the face of cloud spending trends but said he remained on the sidelines with a $240 price target.

Meanwhile UBS lowered its target to $285 and Oppenheimer cut its target to $300.

The company has also promoted Anshul Sadana to senior VP and chief operating officer, effective March 4. Sadana has been chief customer officer since October 2016; he's been with Arista since 2006, and had previously worked at Cisco Systems.

Earnings call transcript