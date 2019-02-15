Silvercorp Metals moves higher on in-line Q4 earnings, higher production

Silvercorp Metals (SVM +2.2% ) is higher after Q4 earnings fell sharply from a year ago on the back of lower silver, lead and zinc prices, but were in line with analyst expectations.

SVM says it mined 260,278 metric tons of ore during Q4, up 3% Y/Y, and Q4 sales totaled 1.7M oz. of silver, 1.1K oz. of gold and 17.8M lbs. of lead, up a respective 13%, 57% and 13% from a year ago, while zinc sales slid 36% Y/Y to 4.1M lbs.

The miner says it ended the quarter with inventories of 4,211 metric tons of silver-lead concentrate and 3,079 metric tons of zinc concentrate, up a respective 13% and 415% Q/Q.

Q4 consolidated total mining costs fell 3% Q/Q to $71.76/ton from $74.16/ton.