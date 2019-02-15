Yeti Holdings runs to new post-IPO high

Analysts see the rally in Yeti Holdings (YETI +4.7% ) extending to even new highs after taking in yesterday's strong earnings report.

Morgan Stanley lifts its price target on Yeti to $26 as it tries to stay ahead of investors.

Jefferies is on the books with an even higher price target of $35 as it keeps a positive view on upside potential for the outdoor equipment maker.

"The capex needs of the model are fairly low, the company margins are strong and rising, and the demand runway looks powerful and early days," notes analyst Randal Konik.

Yeti carved out a new all-time high of $23.06 in trading earlier today.