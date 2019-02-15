Paying with plastic is about to get more expensive: WSJ

Visa (V +0.8% ) and Mastercard (MA +0.6% ) are set to hike certain existing fees that U.S. merchants pay starting in April, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the fees relate to interchange fees, which merchants pay to banks when consumers use their cards to pay for purchases. Fees that card networks charge to financial institutions for processing card payments on behalf of merchants are also due to rise.