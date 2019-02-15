TransCanada to appeal Montana Keystone XL court ruling if needed

TransCanada (TRP +1.2% ) says it would pursue further appeals in higher courts if it does not win the ruling it wants in Montana to allow the company to begin construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL project.

A series of legal challenges already have delayed TRP's plans to ramp up construction work on the $8B pipeline project, and if they persist could lead to construction work being pushed back until after this year.

"It’s uncertain at this time when we'll have these regulatory hurdles behind us," executive VP Paul Miller says of legal challenges in Nebraska and Montana. "There will come a point where, because of the desired optimal construction program, we will lose 2019. We’re not at that point yet."

TRP said yesterday that its existing Keystone pipeline system operated at close to full capacity over the course of Q4.

"With a $36B backlog of projects to drive cash flow growth over the next few years, we see [TRP] as well positioned to continue to grow cash flow and increase its dividend," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland.