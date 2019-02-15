Cognizant resolves DOJ, SEC probes over India payments

Cognizant (CTSH +0.3% ) says it's resolved previously disclosed issues around the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The company has resolved investigations by the Justice Dept. and the SEC into payments tied to permits and licenses for some real estate facilities in India, it says.

"With today's announcements, we've taken a major step forward in putting this behind us," says CEO Francisco D'Souza. "Further, we are gratified that both the DOJ and SEC recognized that we voluntarily and promptly notified U.S. authorities of the potential issues in India more than two years ago, and cooperated extensively with their investigations."

The resolutions require Cognizant to pay about $28M to the two agencies, consistent with its previously recorded accrual.