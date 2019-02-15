Computer Programs and Systems jumps 14% post Q4 results

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI +14.9% ) reported Q4 revenue of $72.3M a decrease of 7.3% Y/Y; total bookings of $23.62M (+19.3% Y/Y); and Backlog of $257M.

Sales by segments: System sales and support $47.24M (-14.1% Y/Y); and TruBridge $25.08M (+8.7% Y/Y).

Bookings for TruBridge for the quarter increased by 40.7% Y/Y to $7.75M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 176 bps to 54.9%; and operating margin recovered by 3,655 bps to 13.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased slightly by 0.33% Y/Y to $15.3M, and margin improved by 162 bps to 21.2%.

Q4 Expenses: Sales & Marketing $7.94M (-18.7% Y/Y) and G&A $10.51M (-18.9% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $9.1M, compared to $5.3M a year ago.

Previously: Computer Programs and Systems beats by $0.20, misses on revenue (Feb. 15)