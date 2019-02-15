Energy Transfer lawsuit against Greenpeace tossed out by court

A federal court in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit from Energy Transfer (ET +0.1% ) against Greenpeace that had accused the environmental group of racketeering and defamation with the aim of blocking the Dakota Access Pipeline.

ET argued that the actions of Greenpeace and other activist groups and the resulting negative publicity against it caused billions of dollars in damages.

ET said it was disappointed by the court order and that it planned to pursue its claims in the “appropriate venue,” without providing further details.