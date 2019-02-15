U. Mich inflation outlook ties a record low
Feb. 15, 2019
- An economic indicator that Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said was at the lower end of acceptable in November just went a little lower.
- Preliminary data on the 5-to 10-year inflation outlook that the University of Michigan puts together dipped to 2.3% in February, matching the lowest reading on record.
- In late November, when the index was in the 2.4%-2.6% range, Clarida said it was within the lower end of the "range consistent with price stability."
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is no doubt looking at that number as well. At the Fed's Jan. 30 press conference, when the FOMC kept interest rates unchanged, he said inflation was an important factor in evaluating the need for further rate increases.
- This one data point suggests the Fed will continue to wait before taking any further action on interest rates.
