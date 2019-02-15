Eni to continue Middle East expansion after spree of deals

"It’s not finished, we've just started," Eni (E +1.6% ) CEO Claudio Descalzi said during today's earnings conference call, referring to the company's plans to expand in the Middle East and reduce its reliance on Africa and oil and gas exploration.

Over the past year, Eni has secured nine deals in the United Arab Emirates, gained a foothold in Bahrain, expanded in Oman, and pledged $3.3B to buy part of the world’s fourth biggest refinery in the UAE which helped increase the company's downstream capacity by 35%.

The CEO said that besides the Persian Gulf area, Eni also is looking to Asia to raise its gas prospects as well as Alaska to increase its oil production.

Eni also said it had made a €470M ($529.5M) writedown on reserves in Venezuela, where it owns a 50% stake in the giant Perla gas field and 40% of the Junin 5 oilfield.