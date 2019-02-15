FDA issues draft guidance on non-binding feedback on inspections

The FDA has issued draft guidance for medical device makers on how to request nonbinding feedback on certain kinds of Form 483 deficiencies noted during on-site inspections. The objective is to enable them address the issues in a more timely and consistent fashion. Previously, companies could only request feedback on their planned corrective actions.

A request for nonbinding feedback will be required to show how one or more observations meet statutory criteria, involve a public health priority, implicate systemic or major actions or relate to emerging safety issues. The agency will respond with 45 calendar days after receiving the request.

Selected tickers: ISRG, MDT, BSX, SYK, ZBH, SNN, RMD, TNDM, PODD, DXCM, BAX, ABT, EW