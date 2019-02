The total U.S. rig count adds 2 to 1,051 after gaining 4 a week ago, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

The count of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose 3 to 857 following last week's gain of 7, while gas rigs lost 1 to 194.

WTI crude maintains earlier gains, now +2% to $55.49/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO