Hedge funds were biggest bettors on PG&E in Q4

Hedge funds took a gamble on PG&E (PCG +0.8% ) in Q4 even as the California utility faced billions of dollars in potential liabilities relating to California's wildfires.

During Q4, when PG&E sank 48%, hedge funds were net buyers, snapping up 12.8M shares, according to regulatory filings.

The biggest buyers were Anchorage Capital Group, BlueMountain Capital Management, and D.E. Shaw, according to Bloomberg.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection on January 29. YTD, the stock is down 34%.

