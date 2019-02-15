Wells Fargo CEO seen testifying in House in March

Wells Fargo (WFC +1.5% ) CEO Timothy Sloan is expected to be the first bank executive to face the House Financial Services Committee, now headed by Democrats, in a March hearing focusing on the bank's consumer-abuse scandals, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

He's expected to appear by himself before the committee hearing in mid-March.

Sloan is scheduled to testify again on April 10, along with the heads of seven other large banks, including JPMorgan (JPM +2.8% ), Citigroup (C +3.1% ), Bank of America (BAC +2.8% ), Goldman Sachs (GS +2.8% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS +2.9% ).

The committee's chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has pledged to review the banking sector activities.

Previously: Wells Fargo takes two approaches to clean up image (Jan. 25)