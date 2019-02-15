Caesars open to sale - Financial Times

The board of directors at Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.9% ) is "open" to a sale or merger if the opportunity is right, sources tell Financial Times.

Caesars has had a bouncy trading day on huge volume as investors digest last night's report that Carl Icahn will push the casino operator for a sale. Shares of Caesars jumped to as high as $9.65, but failed in bid to touch $10 for the first time since the middle part of October.

