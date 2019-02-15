Pro-Brexit Tories willing to accept 5-year backstop limit: Bloomberg

The British pound climbs 0.7% against the U.S. dollar after pro-Brexit Conservatives said they'd be willing to keep Britain in the European Union's customs union for as long as five years in hopes of breaking an impasse, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has been trying to renegotiate the so-called backstop guarantee that avoids a hard border with Ireland because Conservatives don't want to get stuck in the EU customs union indefinitely.

Without support from the Conservatives--May's own party--she won't be able to get her Brexit deal ratified by Parliament.

European officials, though, have refused to make major changes to the backstop, including the time limit. If the impasse isn't broken, the U.K. could end up leaving the EU without a deal at the end of March.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP

