Keane-FTS would make attractive potential deal, Citi analyst says

Consolidation among pressure pumpers is set to pick up, with Keane Group (FRAC +2.6% ) the most likely to acquire and FTS International (FTSI +2.8% ) the most likely to be acquired, Citi analyst Scott Gruber says.

The analyst thinks consolidation looks more likely among mid-tier pumpers, so Schlumberger (SLB +1.6% ) and Halliburton (HAL +0.1% ) would seem unlikely to make an acquisition.