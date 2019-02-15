Keane-FTS would make attractive potential deal, Citi analyst says

Consolidation among pressure pumpers is set to pick up, with Keane Group (FRAC +2.6%) the most likely to acquire and FTS International (FTSI +2.8%) the most likely to be acquired, Citi analyst Scott Gruber says.
The analyst thinks consolidation looks more likely among mid-tier pumpers, so Schlumberger (SLB +1.6%) and Halliburton (HAL +0.1%) would seem unlikely to make an acquisition.
While FRAC and FTSI look like the most attractive combination, pumping segments at Patterson-UTI (PTEN +3.9%) and Superior Energy (SPN +2.8%) also could also be targeted, Gruber says.
