First Quantum sees production rising 21% this year on Panama project

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +0.4% ) expects copper production to climb by as much as 21% this year as its Panama subsidiary ramps up production to as much as 175K metric tons.

The miner is targeting total copper production of 700K-735K tons in 2019, up from 606K 2018 and 574K in 2017, and the Cobre Panama project is forecast to produce 140K-175K tons this year as it ramps up to 300K tons/year by 2021.

The $10B project - the world’s largest new copper mine - processed its first copper ore this week and is poised to supply a global market that's tipping into deficit.

First Quantum reported Q4 profit rose to $198M from a $115M loss in the year-ago period, while revenues rose 18% to $1.05B from $885M a year earlier.