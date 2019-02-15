Wedbush praises international upside for Roku

Roku (ROKU +1.4% ) is likely to see heavy upside in an international expansion, Wedbush says.

"We think Roku’s international expansion potential is significant, and given the favorable contribution to ARPU, more rapid international expansion would represent upside to our current estimates," writes analyst Michael Pachter. He says the self-branded channel is the fastest-growing contributor to revenue expansion and that should continue in international growth. (h/t Bloomberg)

Pachter expects Roku to beat the Street when it reports earnings next Thursday; consensus expectations are for EPS of $0.03 (after a few recent revisions down) on revenues of $261.6M.

His price target is $65, implying 26% upside.