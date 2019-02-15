Occidental Petroleum downgraded two notches at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.5% ) edges higher even after Barclays downgrades shares to Underweight from Overweight with a $70 price target, cut from $77 following the company's Q4 earnings report.

The firm cites three main drivers behind its less constructive view on the company: a sizeable near-term deficit after dividends, OXY's Permian growth target appears somewhat aggressive, and valuation

Barclays says its new stock price target translates to 5% upside, well below the 13% it forecasts for the mega majors and 34% estimated for the E&P group.