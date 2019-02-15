On the Move | Tech

Yelp rebounds with Davidson positive on new forecasts

|About: Yelp (YELP)|By:, SA News Editor

Yelp (YELP +5.2%) is rebounding from an off day caused by worries about its forecast -- in part because the new view is starting to "resonate" with investors, D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte tells Bloomberg.

He was most impressed by a boost to 2019 EBITDA margin along with plans to move the sales force out of San Francisco -- a change that Yelp CFO Charles Baker said would save $10M-plus per year.

And the involvement of activist SQN has "injected some life" into management as well, Forte says.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript

