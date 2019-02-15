TransCanada eyes Q1 finish for Mountaineer XPress gas pipeline

TransCanada (TRP +1% ) says it placed ~45% of its Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline in West Virginia into service in January and expects to finish the rest of the project by the end of Q1; it also plans to place its Gulf XPress pipeline into service along with Mountaineer.

TRP said in its Q4 earnings report that it raised the estimated cost for Mountaineer to $3.2B from a forecast of $3B last April, which followed the company's $2.6B estimate when work started on the project early last year.

The 2.6B cf/day Mountaineer project includes 170 miles of new pipeline in West Virginia, while the 880M cf/day Gulf project includes seven new compressor stations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Separately, TRP says it expects its Sur de Texas pipeline in Mexico to enter service early in Q2 2019; the project connects with Enbridge's Valley Crossing gas pipeline from Texas to Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.