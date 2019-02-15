Chart Industries cut to Hold from Buy at Gabelli on valuation

Chart Industries (GTLS +2.5% ) extends its post-earnings gains, even as Gabelli downgrades shares to Hold from Buy, citing valuation as the company's promising opportunities seem increasingly priced in.

Gabelli says it fully expects GTLS to enjoy significant liquefied natural gas bookings in the next 6-18 months, has high confidence in CEO Jill Evanko's leadership based on her strategic vision and demonstrated success, and believes the company will outgrow industrial peers over the next five years.

The firm expects $750M of cumulative free cash flow from GTLS's core operations during 2019-23, with the potential for large LNG projects to contribute an additional $400M, or $11 per share.

But Gabelli notes the stock trades at 17.4x 2020 core EBITDA of $205M and 12.6x its 2023 peak earnings estimate of $6.80/share.