SoFi plans to branch out into stock trading: Bloomberg

Social Finance (SOFI) plans to expand the kinds of loans it offer and to branch into products that allow customers to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds on its platform this year, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter sent to investors.

That would increase competition for other fintechs such as Robinhood Financial, Betterment, and Wealthfront, all of which have been offering low-cost investing for years

This comes as SoFi's loan business starts declining. Its loan volume for the quarter fell to $2.24B from $2.5B in the previous quarter and from $3B in the quarter before that.

"As part of our SoFi Invest plans, we released an alpha version of our new brokerage platform, inviting employees and select members to buy and sell individual stocks and ETFs with that tap of a button," CEO Anthony Noto wrote in the letter.

