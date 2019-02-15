Crude oil hits three-month highs, boosted by tightening Saudi production

Crude oil settles at three-month highs, with March WTI +2.2% to $55.59/bbl and Brent +2.6% to $66.25/bbl for their highest finishes for a front-month contract since Nov; for the week, WTI prices jumped 5.4% and Brent bumped up 6.7%.

Energy (XLE +1.5% ) is one of today's top gainers in a big day for the broader stock market.

Crude futures have been strong all week since Saudi Arabia's announcement of a bigger than expected production cut, then were helped by U.S.-China trade optimism and finally by news of a partial closure of Saudi Arabia’s Safaniya offshore oilfield, which has production capacity of more than 1M bbl/day.

"It’s another factor that is raising concerns about the availability of crude," says Phil Flynn at Price Futures. "All of a sudden you don’t have to worry just about OPEC cuts. Now you have a problem with Saudi Arabia’s ability to actually produce as much oil."

BofA Merrill Lynch says it expects by Q4 2019, OPEC supply will have declined by 2.5M bbl/day from the year-ago period.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI